Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides Guns

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Killer Mike is under fire after he did an interview with NRA TV in the wake of the March For Our Lives protests against guns in schools. In his interview, Killer Mike says he threatened his children that if they walked out of class during #NationalWalkoutDay, they could walk out of his house. He also defended his right to bear arms by saying that in the fictional African country of Wakanda, everyone had guns.

 

Only one problem, there were literally NO guns in Wakanda. In fact,  Wakanda had a lot of things. They had rhinos, they had explosives, they had shields, but they did not have guns.

 

Wakanda had wigs, but no guns.

 

Hit the flip to see what other weapons Wakanda was working with (but no guns!)

