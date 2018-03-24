News
Home > News

Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The NRA

The politically-active lyricist made a lot of questionable statements in his recent NRA co-sign.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Killer Mike’s positive comments on the NRA have social media debating (as usual).

Some of the Run The Jewels rapper’s statements, like “In Wakanda, everyone had guns,” were head-scratchers while others, like “In real life, the cops don’t come on time,” are completely valid.

Click through for more controversial quotes from his statement, including what he told his kids to do if they participate in the national gun reform walkouts.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 3 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 3 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 3 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 3 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 4 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 5 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 6 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 6 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 6 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos