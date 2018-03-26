Music
Martin Luther King Jr’s Grand Daughter Moves The Crowd At March For Our Lives

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Hundreds Of Thousands Attend March For Our Lives In Washington DC

Yolanda Renee King, the 9 year old grand daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke to the crowd at the March for Our Lives rally  in Washington, DC. as Hundreds of thousands of young people  came together to voice their ideas on gun violence in America.  The young king gave a passionate emotional chant that everyone in the crow joined in on.

The anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead.

 

