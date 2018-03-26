Tavis Smiley Responds To Women Of Color Coming Forward In Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Photo by

News
Home > News

Tavis Smiley Responds To Women Of Color Coming Forward In Sexual Misconduct Allegations

This lawsuit is getting ugly.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

In December, PBS suspended Tavis Smiley from his half-hour interview program due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Tavis was accused of sexual relations with “multiple subordinates” and “some witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.” Tavis was also accused of creating a threatening and verbally abusive work environment.

In an interview with Good Morning America on December 18, Tavis Smiley spoke out about the allegations, denying any wrongdoing, “I have never groped, I have never coerced, I have never exposed myself inappropriately.” He did admit to having consensual relationships in the work place and slammed PBS for never giving him a chance to prove the relationships were consensual. “PBS only agreed to talk to me after weeks of investigation, which they didn’t tell me about… PBS never informed me that a complaint was even alleged.”

Now, Smiley has filed a lawsuit against PBS for breach-of-contract. In response, according to the Associated Press, PBS filed a counter-suit. The network claims more witnesses have come forward, including women of color, which to PBS’ legal team means a win, “Many of the witnesses were women of color, the documents say, pushing back against comments from Smiley, who is Black, that racial bias was involved in his firing.” However, Smiley always maintained he didn’t even know who the accusers were. Allegedly, PBS didn’t talk to any of his current staff.

Nonetheless, the AP reports, “The witnesses spoke to an independent investigator and corroborated initial accounts that Smiley had established a pattern of sexual relationships with subordinates. The filing Tuesday also said he subjected subordinates to unwanted sexual advances — including requests for specific sex acts — and made lewd jokes.”

Smiley and his team responded by telling the AP, “More lies, half- truths and smears from PBS from an ‘investigation’ that never should have happened, with a result that was decided well before the inquiry was even begun.”

Smiley is seeking “multiple millions” in damages. PBS is seeking $1.9 million in returned salary from Smiley.

Sounds like this lawsuit is going to get even uglier. However, if PBS wants to promote that they have “women of color” witnesses, they next question will be — will they go public with their story?

 

SEE ALSO:

Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement

Grab Em By The P***y: Trump Caught Bragging On Tape About Groping Women

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

44 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 5 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 6 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos