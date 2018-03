Jeezy Announces Retirement; TM 104 Will Be His Last Album

Jeezy took to Twitter to announce some big news.. with some big news, writing, “As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night. Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104.”

Whats some of your favorite Jeezy songs?

