News
Home > News

Woman Gets $10,000 Voucher From United Airlines For Giving Up Her Seat

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Passenger Jet Being Moved Using An Aircraft Tractor at Heathrow Airport

Source: Education Images / Getty

Woman Negotiates $10,000 Voucher From American Airlines

A Washington D.C. woman was on her way to Texas  Thursday morning when airline staff starting asking passengers to volunteer their seats on the overbooked flight. Naturally no one did, so the airline told Allison Preiss  that she had to forfeit her seat, since she had paid the lowest fare. Preiss didn’t want to budge since she was en route to a friend’s bachelorette party.

The gate agents then offered a $2,000 voucher. Pushing her luck, Preiss said she’d prefer a check which they were about  to write (for $650), then another agent offered her a seat on the next flight out and a $10,000 voucher.

The offer is in accordance with the American Airline’s new cap for passengers who offer up their seats.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 3 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 4 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 5 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 5 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 6 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos