Ohio Man Facing Death Penalty after Killing Two Officers

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted March 23, 2018
On February 10, police officers responding to a 911 call, which was ended abruptly, were shot and killed. Quentin Smith, of Columbus, fired on the Westerville officers as they entered his town house.

Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Police have stated that they visited Quentin Smith multiple times for domestic dispute calls since September. Smith was shot and wounded in the altercation, resulting in hospitalization for several days. Westerville police officers Eric Joering, 39, died at the scene, while Anthony Morelli, 54, died at a local hospital. Smith is a convicted felon who faced burglary charges in Cleveland in 2009, meaning he is not legally permitted to own firearms of any kind. He is currently facing charges for aggravated murder, weapons violations, and domestic violence. Smith’s case is eligible for the death penalty because more than one officer was killed, both being in the line of duty.

Source: WTOP

