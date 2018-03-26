Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]

Wendy's Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin!

Chef Spike Mendelsohn Shows His Respect For Bacon As He Enhances The Wendy's Baconator By Creating A Chili Cheddar Cheese Baconator

LMAO. . .AND I heard it is surprisingly decent with the bars too!

Listen to the tracks below and let me know what you think! Lol

Via E Online:

Wendy’s serves its competitors more shade with a…mixtape?

On Friday, the fast food chain released a rap EP titled We Beefin’? It features a female rapper performing five tracks—”Twitter Fingers,” “4 for 4$,” “Holding It Down,” “Clownin’,” and “Rest In Grease,” the latter of which are McDonald’s and Burger King diss tracks. Wendy’s has often playfully feuded with the competing companies on Twitter.

Continue reading [HERE].

Photos