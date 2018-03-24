Music
Home > Music

Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

Tamar announces appearance on 'The Steve Harvey Show.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Tamar Braxton may have dropped some hints that she’s getting closer to debuting her own talk show.

When Tamar was booted from The Real in 2016, she was devastated but it didn’t take her long to bounce back. Days after her exit from the FOX daytime roundtable, it was announced that she was linking up with Steve Harvey for her own talk show.

Since then, however, there hasn’t been much news about when we might actually see it premiere. Today, Tamar shared a video on Instagram that suggests her return to the talk game is just around the corner.

No 🧢. Guess who’s BACK where she belongs? #nostalk #justtalk😜

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Later, she advised her Tamartians to set their DVRs for her appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. The caption made it seem like she might have some big news when she sits down to chat with Steve.

Although Tamar said fans should look out for her today, there’s a good chance that her appearance may not air until next week.

RELATED STORIES:

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

Tamar And Vince Appeared On ‘The View’ To Speak On State Of Their Marriage And It Was Uncomfortable

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘The Real,’ Signs To Steve Harvey’s Production Company

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 3 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 4 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 5 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 5 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 5 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos