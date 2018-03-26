1 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony didn’t come to work today because some unfortunate events happened. The other day he threw up signs with Omega Psi Phi members even though he isn’t a member. Rickey Smiley tried to warn him, but that didn’t help.
They found Black Tony and put a hurting on him. He said his lip was busted and he needed a nurse. Black Tony tried to ask Rickey for help, but it was too late. Hopefully Black Tony has learned his lesson.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Some Men Of Omega Psi Phi Weren’t Happy With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is On The Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Waiting For His Dog To Use The Bathroom [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Keke Palmer Talks Growing Up In A Small Town, Her Love Life & More [VIDEO]
- A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines From Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ Mixtape
- Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Buys The Weather Channel
- Ro James Is Back With A New 4-Track EP Called ‘SMOKE’
- Iyanla Vanzant Weighs In on Mo’Nique’s Netflix Fight
- Did State Lawmakers Decide Racial Profiling Is OK In Alabama?
- Why Black Tony Needs A Nurse [EXCLUSIVE]
- Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil Xan Plays His Music At A Concert
- Say Goodbye to the Personals Section on Craigslist
- This Is What Teyana Taylor Does When She’s Mad At Iman Shumpert
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
6 photos Launch gallery
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
comments – Add Yours