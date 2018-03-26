Why Black Tony Needs A Nurse [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today because some unfortunate events happened. The other day he threw up signs with Omega Psi Phi members even though he isn’t a member. Rickey Smiley tried to warn him, but that didn’t help.

They found Black Tony and put a hurting on him. He said his lip was busted and he needed a nurse. Black Tony tried to ask Rickey for help, but it was too late. Hopefully Black Tony has learned his lesson.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

