Tyler Perry Speaks On His Battle With Blue Ivy [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Tyler Perry had to battle it out with Blue Ivy the other day on a painting. The director recently spoke out about how Blue Ivy and him were in competition at an event. He mentioned that if she went up another $10,000 for the painting he was going to let her have it.

Luenell mentioned that Beyoncè can afford it and so can Perry. She recently spent almost $400 on tickets for her concert because her daughter wanted them so bad. Luenell also said that Perry needs to stop being so cheap. .

