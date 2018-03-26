Tyler Perry Speaks On His Battle With Blue Ivy [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyler Perry had to battle it out with Blue Ivy the other day on a painting. The director recently spoke out about how Blue Ivy and him were in competition at an event. He mentioned that if she went up another $10,000 for the painting he was going to let her have it.
Luenell mentioned that Beyoncè can afford it and so can Perry. She recently spent almost $400 on tickets for her concert because her daughter wanted them so bad. Luenell also said that Perry needs to stop being so cheap. .
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With Blue Ivy [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Blue Ivy Got Into A Bidding War With Tyler Perry [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Believes Blue Ivy Should Stay In Her Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Keke Palmer Talks Growing Up In A Small Town, Her Love Life & More [VIDEO]
- A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines From Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ Mixtape
- Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Buys The Weather Channel
- Ro James Is Back With A New 4-Track EP Called ‘SMOKE’
- Iyanla Vanzant Weighs In on Mo’Nique’s Netflix Fight
- Did State Lawmakers Decide Racial Profiling Is OK In Alabama?
- Why Black Tony Needs A Nurse [EXCLUSIVE]
- Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil Xan Plays His Music At A Concert
- Say Goodbye to the Personals Section on Craigslist
- This Is What Teyana Taylor Does When She’s Mad At Iman Shumpert