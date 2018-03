Prank Call: Why Roy Wood Jr. Has To Buy A Grandma New Pampers [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. called up an 86-year-old woman that gave him a great tongue lashing. Wood told her that she was being rude to the people in the building and he called her old and bitter. The grandma wasn’t haven’t it and mentioned that he needs Jesus.

She told him that he didn’t know who he was messing with and she’s a Christian. The grandma threatened his life then hung up. When he called back he admitted that he was playing a prank. She spoke about how he had to pay for her new pampers and Wood said he would.

