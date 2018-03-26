The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Who Done It: Robber Shoots Himself In The Hand [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s time for Who Done It! Headkrack talked to a caller about several stories that happened in the news and he had to get two right in order to win. One of the stories was about a man trying to rob someone and then shooting himself in the hand.

He thought it was a Black person, but it really was a White man. The other story was about a man getting in trouble for lighting a bulletin board on fire to kill roaches. The caller guessed a White man and got it right. Listen to see if he wins!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Who Done It: Cocaine Dealer Calls The Cops To Help Find His Missing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Who Done It: Two Guys Tried To Steal A Telephone Pole After Hurricane Irma [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman’s Actual Racism Doesn’t Lead Her Anywhere In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 4 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 5 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 6 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos