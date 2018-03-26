Who Done It: Robber Shoots Himself In The Hand [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Who Done It! Headkrack talked to a caller about several stories that happened in the news and he had to get two right in order to win. One of the stories was about a man trying to rob someone and then shooting himself in the hand.
He thought it was a Black person, but it really was a White man. The other story was about a man getting in trouble for lighting a bulletin board on fire to kill roaches. The caller guessed a White man and got it right. Listen to see if he wins!
