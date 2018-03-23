News
Make It Rain : Comedian/Producer Byron Allen Buys Weather Channel For $300 Million

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Premiere Of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures' 'Hostiles' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Buys Weather Channel For $300 Million

Comedian/Producer Byron Allen’s “Entertainment Studios” has bought The Weather Channel for a reported $300 million.

The Weather Channel was once owned by NBCUniversal along with private equity firms Bain Capital and Blackstone Group ten years ago for $3.5 billion.

Allen said that buying The Weather Channel is part of a strategic business plan to invest billions over the next couple of years to pick up even more media assets. “The Weather Channel is a great fit with our portfolio. We’re going to invest to provide weather news nationally and globally,” he stated.

 

