Amber Rose Confirms Split With 21 Savage But Says Her ‘Heart Is Still With Him’

It looks like Amber Rose and 21 Savage have officially split up.

Over the last few weeks there have been reports that the had broken up but neither one confirmed it. However, in a recent radio interview, Rose seem to confirm that the two were no longer together, even though she didn’t respond with a simple yes or no when she was asked if she was single by the host. See her statement below:

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult … and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person, but I love him… I miss him, I think about him every day.” Rose explained.

Rose went on to explain that the reason she doesn’t feel comfortable saying she is “single” is because being “single” implies that your single and ready to mingle and she expressed that’s not something she is into right now because her heart is still with 21 Savage.

I can’t say that I’m single because in my heart I still love him. For me to say I am single, means that I want to go out and find something else, like I’m ready to mingle and I’m not.” Rose said. “My heart is still with him… Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t, the love is still there, we’ll hopefully be able to be friends.”

Rose, officially announced their relationship back in July 2017 with an emotional note about the 25-year-old rapper, noting that they were “perfect for each other.”

Before 21 Savage, Rose was linked to Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The two split in February after about five months of dating.

Rose married Wiz Khalifa in 2013 with whom she shares a son, Sebastian.

