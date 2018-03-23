The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Kanye West Is In A Legal Battle With A Chinese Apparel Company [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kanye West is making headlines after allegedly not securing the name “Yeezy” used for his clothing and sneaker line. A Chinese apparel company filed paperwork to use “Yeezy Boost” in 2017. West failed to do so when he started the brand in 2013 and never got the trademark.

His company filed paperwork recently and we will have to see how that all plays out. Nas and Kelis share joint custody of their son, Knight, but his ex-wife wants more money. Some people believe that she gets enough, but they will be back in court soon.

