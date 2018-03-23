Why Jeezy Is Retiring From Music [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeezy has been in the music business for quite some time. He has toured, released a lot of successful albums and just announced on Twitter that he is retiring. Fans are saddened by this news and Headkrack believes he will tour more, but this is his time to rest.

Jeezy also has other investments in water and tequila companies. He has enough money to not work ever in life. A biography about Kendrick Lamar is in the works. The book will focus on Black America and him on the rise as an artist.

