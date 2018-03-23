The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Jeezy Is Retiring From Music [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
38 reads
Leave a comment

Jeezy has been in the music business for quite some time. He has toured, released a lot of successful albums and just announced on Twitter that he is retiring. Fans are saddened by this news and Headkrack believes he will tour more, but this is his time to rest.

Jeezy also has other investments in water and tequila companies. He has enough money to not work ever in life. A biography about Kendrick Lamar is in the works. The book will focus on Black America and him on the rise as an artist.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jeezy Breaks Down His Albums Based On Drug & Alcohol Consumption [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeezy On Why The City Of Atlanta Is Black Excellence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeezy On Being Embarrassed After Losing A Basketball Game Against Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 3 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 5 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos