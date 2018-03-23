The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Bobby V Is Under Investigation [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Bobby V in the past made headlines and it’s happening again after a women claims he allegedly raped her. He is currently under investigation in Georgia and more details should be out later. Residents in Sacramento protested after police shot and killed, Stephon Clark.

He was in his backyard, was shot 20 times and was unarmed. Protestors even shut down a freeway. The situation is still being investigated and many are saddened about the shootings of unarmed Black men that keeps taking place.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos