Why Bobby V Is Under Investigation [EXCLUSIVE]

Bobby V in the past made headlines and it’s happening again after a women claims he allegedly raped her. He is currently under investigation in Georgia and more details should be out later. Residents in Sacramento protested after police shot and killed, Stephon Clark.

Follow @TheRSMS

He was in his backyard, was shot 20 times and was unarmed. Protestors even shut down a freeway. The situation is still being investigated and many are saddened about the shootings of unarmed Black men that keeps taking place.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Bobby V Accused Of Rape

RELATED: Reima Houston Explains How She Met Bobby V [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Bobby V Hits Transgender Woman With A Lawsuit And She Claps Back

The Latest: