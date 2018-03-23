69 reads Leave a comment
Bobby V in the past made headlines and it’s happening again after a women claims he allegedly raped her. He is currently under investigation in Georgia and more details should be out later. Residents in Sacramento protested after police shot and killed, Stephon Clark.
He was in his backyard, was shot 20 times and was unarmed. Protestors even shut down a freeway. The situation is still being investigated and many are saddened about the shootings of unarmed Black men that keeps taking place.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Bobby V Accused Of Rape
RELATED: Reima Houston Explains How She Met Bobby V [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Bobby V Hits Transgender Woman With A Lawsuit And She Claps Back
The Latest:
- Amber Rose Confirms Split With 21 Savage But Says Her ‘Heart Is Still With Him’
- Why Bobby V Is Under Investigation [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Jeezy Is Retiring From Music [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Luenell Doesn’t Wear Draws Anymore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Watch As Trevor Jackson Fights To Save The One He Loves In His New Music Video ‘Apocalypse’
- Why Kanye West Is In A Legal Battle With A Chinese Apparel Company [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Trevor Jackson Drops New Album ‘Rough Drafts Pt. 1’
- Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man & Black Panther Get Lit Will Put You In The Hump Day Mood
- SZA Claims Next Album Will Be Her Last (Again)
- Future Previews New Music In “SuperFly” Trailer
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
19 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Bill Cosby10 of 19
11. Harvey Weinstein11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. R. Kelly14 of 19
15. Russell Simmons15 of 19
16. Kevin Spacey16 of 19
17. Charlie Rose17 of 19
18. John Conyers18 of 19
19. Matt Lauer19 of 19
comments – Add Yours