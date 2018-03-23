Why Luenell Doesn’t Wear Draws Anymore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Luenell has everyone cracking up at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She talked about how she doesn’t wear draws anymore and it should be an incentive for people to attend her show. Luenell likes to be free, but recently had an incident that she is thankful she had on underwear.
She was getting together with a male friend and while she slept he tried to take pictures. Luenell even mentioned that he was going to post it on Snapchat. She told the team that you have to watch who is in your bedroom.
