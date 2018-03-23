The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Luenell Doesn’t Wear Draws Anymore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Luenell has everyone cracking up at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She talked about how she doesn’t wear draws anymore and it should be an incentive for people to attend her show. Luenell likes to be free, but recently had an incident that she is thankful she had on underwear.

She was getting together with a male friend and while she slept he tried to take pictures. Luenell even mentioned that he was going to post it on Snapchat. She told the team that you have to watch who is in your bedroom.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is Luenell Getting Sued By Harvey Weinstein?

RELATED: Luenell On How Her DMs Look After Her Penthouse Spread Came Out [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

13 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

Continue reading Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 3 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 5 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos