Watch As Trevor Jackson Fights To Save The One He Loves In His New Music Video 'Apocalypse'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Trevor Jackson’s debut album Rough Drafts Pt. 1’ features his lead single ‘Apocalypse,’ which is about about a ride-or-die style love with that special someone and now we have the perfect music video to go along with the hit song.

The atmosphere in the video is truly apocalyptic, as Jackson fights to save his loves while battling against those causing destruction. According to the SingersRoom.com, Jackson’s goal was to show a true representation of being unafraid to go places where others are scared to go for love.

“The track is about that feeling of being confused about yourself or parts of your relationship,” says Jackson. “However, the one thing you do know for sure is that you need that person. Even if it was the end of the world you’d want them next to you.”

Jackson’s debut album Rough Drafts Pt. 1’  is currently available on iTunes, plus he is also on 10-city “ULTRAVIOLET” headlining tour with Justine Skye.

Be sure to check out Jackson’s ‘Apocalypse’ music video above!

