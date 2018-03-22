Toni Braxton Gives A Sneak Peek Of New Album “Sex & Cigarettes With Donnie Simpson [Video]

Photo by

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
8-time Grammy award winner Toni Braxton is set to release her first solo album in 8 years, Sex & Cigarettes. Braxton breaks down the album with host Donnie Simpson along with a retrospective look at her amazing career.

On Listening To Her Older Music

“No, I don’t. I critique it. I’ll say I should have sustained that note, I should have had them bring the bass up more on that so it’s like I’m working again.” Braxton tells Simpson.

On her song “Sorry” on the album “Sex & Cigarettes”

“It was one of my favorite songs to record, to sing it, to write it and produce it. I thought of Michael Jackson when I was writing this song (throwback), a little bit of Bruno Mars), current and myself.”

Watch Toni Braxton’s New Video “Deadwood”

We also get a peek into her love life as Braxton confirms her engagement to Rap Mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams and her life in the spotlight.

Watch the Toni Braxton Takeover above and make sure you purchase or stream “Sex & Cigarettes” on Friday!

