Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman But When Is The Wedding Date?

Follow Majic On Twitter: Follow @MajicDC

After months of speculation singer Toni Braxton finally confirms to Donnie Simpson that she is indeed engaged to Cash Money Records founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams. While Birdman would love to get hitched as soon as possible, Braxton says that the nuptials will take place after the Braxton family finish a planned tour that kicks off in May!

Braxton tells Simpson while the two have known each other for years, their relationship started to blossom during a pivotal time in her life. Braxton will release her first solo album in 8 years, “Sex & Cigarettes March 23rd.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Text “Mymajic

” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: