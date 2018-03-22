Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman But When Is The Wedding Date?

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman But When Is The Wedding Date?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow Majic On Twitter:

After months of speculation singer Toni Braxton finally confirms to Donnie Simpson that she is indeed engaged to Cash Money Records founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams. While Birdman would love to get hitched as soon as possible, Braxton says that the nuptials will take place after the Braxton family finish a planned tour that kicks off in May!

Braxton tells Simpson while the two have known each other for years, their relationship started to blossom during a pivotal time in her life. Braxton will release her first solo album in 8 years, “Sex & Cigarettes March 23rd.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Text “Mymajic

” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Toni Braxton Is Set To Release Her Latest Album “Sex & Cigarettes”
RELATED: Toni Braxton Gets Ready For “Sex & Cigarettes” With Donnie Simpson

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 17 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 3 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 7 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 7 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos