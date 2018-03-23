Rich The Kid’s Wife Claims He Cheated With Blac Chyna

Welp another celeb is headed to splitville…

via:TMZ

Rich the Kid is headed to divorce court … but the details are super sketchy.

We picked up a petition Wednesday filed by Antonette Willis against Dimitri Roger … that’s the government name of Rich the Kid.

There have been rumors he cheated on her … his wife actually put him on blast on social media, claiming he was messing around with Blac Chyna and India Love.

The wife also accused Rich the Kid in 2016 of domestic violence.

