Music
Home > Music

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

"We're sisters and we talk about each other's situations all the time," Trina Braxton explained.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

The Braxton sisters are responding to claims that little sister Tamar is opting out of promoting their family reality show because producers reportedly show her estranged husband Vince in a bad light.

We previously reported despite the ongoing divorce drama between Tay & Vince, a source told TMZ that Tamar feels it is her family that is tarnishing Vince’s name for promotional gain.

Trina, Towanda & Traci responded to TMZ saying, they all talk about each other’s relationships, and Vince is not off limits.

“You can’t talk about our relationships and think that it’s okay, and when it’s reciprocated it’s supposed to be off limits. And besides, we aren’t the ones who put it on social media…”Trina said.

The sisters also revealed their communication with Tamar is sparse depending on her mood, and they don’t talk to Vince at all.

Towanda said “Unfortunately, I wish some of this was scripted so it wouldn’t be so painful sometimes.”

Watch below:

 

 

RELATED LINKS

Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain On ‘Braxton Family Values’

No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

Tamar Braxton Shocked Sisters With Divorce In ‘Braxton Family Values’ Sneak Peek

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 17 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 3 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 7 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 7 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos