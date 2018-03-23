The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Mom Has No Time For Fake Child Custody Paperwork [EXCLUSIVE]

It might be too early to fight with a mother about child custody paperwork. Roy Wood Jr. called a mom and claimed the father was trying to get full custody over his daughter. The mother just laughed because apparently the father hasn’t seen the child.

She told Wood that he was losing his mind and that he will never get custody. The mother hung up and when he called back all you heard was cursing. When she found out it was a prank she said she was going to curse out her friend.

Photos