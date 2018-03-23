The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why We Must Do More Than Just March For Stephon Clark [EXCLUSIVE]

The story of Stephon Clark is outraging many people. The 23-year-old father of two was shot and killed in Sacramento. He was unarmed and Jeff Johnson mentioned that we can march and speak about injustice, but more must be done.

People must vote in people that advocate for us and put down officers that commit these crimes. We need people that will change laws and policies. Until this happens these situations will continue to happen.

Photos