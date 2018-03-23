Why We Must Do More Than Just March For Stephon Clark [EXCLUSIVE]

The story of Stephon Clark is outraging many people. The 23-year-old father of two was shot and killed in Sacramento. He was unarmed and Jeff Johnson mentioned that we can march and speak about injustice, but more must be done.

Follow @TheRSMS

People must vote in people that advocate for us and put down officers that commit these crimes. We need people that will change laws and policies. Until this happens these situations will continue to happen.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Another Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By Police, This Time In His Own Backyard

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About The Death Of 4-Year-Old Aniya Day Garrett And The Signs Of Abuse [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Everyone Should Know About Marielle Franco And Her Death [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: