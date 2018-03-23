The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Trina Braxton Went Off On Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 27 mins ago
Tamar Braxton is receiving some backlash from her sister, Trina Braxton. Tamar allegedly doesn’t want to promote the new season because her family is talking about her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert. Trina recently spoke out about the issue and got very upset.

She mentioned that it’s not fair that Tamar can talk about everyone’s situation and when people speak on hers she catches an attitude. We must also keep Queen Latifah and her family in our prayers as she loss her mom due to heart failure.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos