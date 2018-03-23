The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Some Men Of Omega Psi Phi Weren’t Happy With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 29 mins ago
Black Tony didn’t come to work today and talked about almost getting into an altercation. He went to go wash his purple Range Rover and was playing “Atomic Dog.” Men rolled passed him and began throwing up signs so Black Tony did the same.

He told Rickey Smiley they had shirts with lettering on them and when confronted by them almost got into trouble. Rickey told him to never do that because he isn’t apart of a fraternity. Black Tony mentioned that he’s just a hater and wanted a jacket.

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Photos