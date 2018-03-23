Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends Trump Against Joe Biden With A Homophobic Joke

Photo by

News
Home > News

Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends Trump Against Joe Biden With A Homophobic Joke

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 27 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s lonely in the sunken place, which is why former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke  has daily tantrums on Twitter—especially when people criticize his beloved Donald Trump. Whether it’s attacking  Senator Cory Booker or Hillary Clinton, Clarke is loyal.

In case you missed it, Joe Biden laid into Donald Trump at a rally yesterday, saying, “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’… They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’” He also said, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.” Watch the video below:

Obviously, Trump lost it and immediately babbled on Twitter at 6:19 a.m.:

However, Sherrif Clarke also got upset, using a juvenile, homophobic comment that is ridiculous for a 61-year-old man.

Let us remind you, Clarke is the same man who reportedly let a man die under his supervision at the Milwaukee County Jail — an inmate allegedly died of dehydration after going a week without water. He should worry less about locker rooms and worry more about his own humanity. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — thank God David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About Ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Sheriff David Clarke Calls Latest Acquittal In Freddie Gray Case Good News, RNC Erupts In Cheers

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 3 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos