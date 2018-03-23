R.I.P. Charles Lazarus, Who Started Toys R Us, Dies at Age 94

The company that Charles Lazarus built raised generations of ‘Toys ‘R’ Us kids’ but now finds itself in the middle of bankruptcy and liquidation sales.

Charles Lazarus, the founder of Toys R Us, has died at the age of 94, the company announced on Thursday.

Lazarus left Toy R Us 20 years ago.

In 1948, Charles Lazarus returned from World War II and heard all of his war buddies saying the same thing – that they were heading home to get married and start having children. His instincts told him it was a good time to open a store that sold baby carriages, cribs, and bassinets, he told Entrepreneur magazine in a 2008 interview. And he was right.

There have been many sad moments for Toys"R"Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles' family and loved ones. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 22, 2018

The company that Lazarus built raised generations of “Toys “R” Us kids” but it now finds itself in the middle of bankruptcy and liquidation sales.

