Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

James R. Talks ‘Taking’ Jaquae’s Girl & 4 Other ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Regrets

James says he wishes things went down a little differently.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 26 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
James R. Love & Hip Hop NY

Source: Gary Smith / iOne Digital

This season on Love & Hip Hop, James R. was a major source of entertainment. Caught between two women— feisty Mariahlynn and messy Sophia Body—the hunky ladies’ man came through to Global Grind to talk his top 5 regrets and surprise, surprise…most of them stem back to the girls. Watch up top as James R. talks about himself in the third person like it’s totally normal.

Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off One Another?

13 photos Launch gallery

Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off One Another?

Continue reading Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another?

Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off One Another?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 3 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 4 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 1 week ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Photos