Trump Lowkey Said He’d Body Joe Biden In A Fight & Now Twitter Is Squadding Up

Spice.

Posted 6 hours ago
New Health and Human Services Secretary Sworn In At The White House

Source: Pool / Getty

Things are getting heated between 45 and former Vice President Joe Biden.

It all started when Biden spoke at an anti-sexual violence rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday. In his speech, the politician had some spicy words for Trump. He brought up Trump’s leaked Access Hollywood tape where he talked about grabbing women “by the p*ssy.”

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.’ … They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no,” Biden told the college crowd. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

 

Now you’d think at a rally about anti-sexual violence, the first go-to response wouldn’t be more violence from men, but apparently Joe had some pent-up aggression towards Trump.

 

Biden went even further and said, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

 

Again, not necessarily a good approach when talking about sexual violence…but Biden sure got Trump riled up.

45’s Twitter fingers came knocking.

Eesh.

Trump hit him with the “you don’t know me!”

Sounds like fighting words to me.

Of course, the Internet is already taking sides and things are getting ugly.

Folks on Biden’s side are ready for the showdown, considering Trump’s long history of talking off at the mouth.

Don’t mess with Joe #joebiden #barackobama #obama #donaldtrump

A post shared by The Unlucky Lover (@theunluckylover) on

 

Meanwhile, folks against Biden are saying that he doesn’t have the best history when it comes to conduct with women…

…and they think Trump will demolish him.

Messy.

What are your thoughts on the beef? Are you ready for the throw down, or is the political theater overshadowing more important things?

Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

 

 

Photos