#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal Weed

The creator of “Snow On Tha Bluff” gives #RealNews commentary live from his tour bus in California.

Posted 2 hours ago
Curtis Snow

Source: Chilly-O / @chillyovesyou

In last month’s episode of #RealNews with @RealCurtisSnow, the Netflix legend talked White House corruption and gentrification.

This month, Curtis Snow gives his take on Mo’Nique, Netflix, JAY-Z hitting $900 million, partnering with Snoop Dogg On TrapFlix and trying legal weed in California.

#RealNews (03/22/18) 1/4 @realcurtissnow1

CURTIS SNOW: “I ain’t even been catching up on the news,” admits Curtis Snow before a big meeting with YouTube and his TrapFlix parter JT The Bigga Figga in Oakland.

RICK ROSS WAS NOT ON LIFE SUPPORT GLOBALGRIND

“The boy Rick Ross, they say he was in the hospital on life machines, but they say he doing alright now.”

JAY-Z HITS $900 MILLION ACCORDING TO FORBES

“JAY-Z, they say he hit $900 million. It’s just that real money that didn’t get to them folks — and he got left with the crumbs. These crumbs, really. But they stacking it up. You know how that shit go.”

“But gaaatdamn; Need to donate something to something. Or help somebody out on something. All that g— Yeah, he’ll try to run for President. Thing about it, the next president could be anybody.

JT THE BIGGA FIGGA: “He could do it; JAY-Z could do it.”

CURTIS SNOW: “The next president — it could be anybody, now. It’s up for grabs.”

Keep clicking for Mo’Nique, Netflix and more.

Photos