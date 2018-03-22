News
Home > News

Don’t Have Cash For The Offering Basket? Don’t Worry, These Churches Have Apple Pay

A new era.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 56 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Close up of banknotes on collection plate

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

If you’re a church-going citizen, you know every Sunday that collection plate gets passed around to give your offerings to God.

You also probably know that some of the good Christian folks might get a little skimpy with the donations, using every excuse in the book.

Well one religious institution is getting their money one way or another by making it easier for folks to donate if they don’t have cash.

According to The Guardian,  The Church of England introduced contactless card terminals at 16,000 churches, cathedrals, and religious sites in the U.K.

The terminals are powered by the technology companies SumUp and iZettle. They can be used to take contactless bank cards, chip and pin, Apple Pay and Google Pay. A “merchant,” who will most likely be a church volunteer, will input transactions probably at the start or end of a service, or event.

“How we pay for things is changing fast,” said the Church of England’s national stewardship officer John Preston. “Especially for younger churchgoers who no longer carry cash, and we want all generations to be able to make the most of their place of worship.”

So there you have it.

If you’re not living in England or apart of the Church of England, you might can stick to cash for a little while longer. But you read what John had to say — things are changing fast.

Your church could be next.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 8 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 11 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 11 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 11 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Photos