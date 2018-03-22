9 O'Clock News
Rich The Kid’s Wife Files For Divorce After Catching Him Cheating With Blac Chyna, India Love, And Miracle Watts

TMZ is reporting that Rich The Kid’s wife filed a petition for divorce earlier yesterday. She’s requesting full physical custody of both of their toddler children, ages one and two, joint legal custody between both parents, and spousal support.

