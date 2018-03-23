The 6ix Is Here To Stay: Meet Pressa

With the likes of Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Nav, Tory Lanez, and The Weeknd to name a few, Toronto is taking over the music/entertainment landscape. With artist and producers such as Wondagurl, Sevn Thomas, and Murda Beatz producing and curating bangers, the music industry is finally paying attention to the cold, cold North. Meet Pressa also know as Quinton Armani Gardner is on the rise to superstar stardom. At the tender age of 21 Pressa has already had major success with hit singles on his belt such as Wass Gang, Deadmihana, and his latest hit Canada Goose featuring no other than Tory Lanez; each song has had well over 3 million views on YouTube alone.

Jamaican and Filipino decent Pressa has been around music his entire life, mainly Reggae due to his Jamaican roots and being around his uncles who were heavily involved in the streets. In 2015 Pressa became serious about music with the tragic loss of his friend Wassi collaborating with another Toronto star rapper Robin Banks to produce a tribute song Wass Gang. Currently entangled in heavy legal issues this has not stopped Pressa from shining. With the co-sign from the 6ix God himself Drake, he was enlisted to open up for Drake’s Boy Meets World tour where he performed for the first time ever for over 20,000 people. Pressa talks to XXL.com for their The Break issue where he talks about his career, his difficult upbringing, and how Toronto has influenced him.

Take a listen to Pressa’s latest project Press A Brick below:

