Future Previews New Music In “SuperFly” Trailer

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 26 mins ago
Via | HotNewHipHop

Future shares the new trailer for the upcoming “SuperFly” movie, featuring unreleased music of his.

As we reported back in January, Future has signed on to produce the soundtrackfor the upcoming film SuperFly, which is a remake to the 1972 blaxploitation crime drama. The film is set to star Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell, with famous music video director X serving as the film’s director. With a release date tentatively set for this Summer, that means we’re only a few months away, and on Wednesday night the film’s executive producer, Future, decided to share the first official trailer on his Twitter page.

“Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music 🔥🔥🔥 Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer,” he captioned his tweet.

