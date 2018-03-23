Future Previews New Music In “SuperFly” Trailer

Via | HotNewHipHop

As we reported back in January, Future has signed on to produce the soundtrackfor the upcoming film SuperFly, which is a remake to the 1972 blaxploitation crime drama. The film is set to star Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell, with famous music video director X serving as the film’s director. With a release date tentatively set for this Summer, that means we’re only a few months away, and on Wednesday night the film’s executive producer, Future, decided to share the first official trailer on his Twitter page.

“Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer,” he captioned his tweet.

