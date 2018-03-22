The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why SZA Might Leave Music [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
SZA is a rising star. She was nominated for a Grammy and is working on a new album, but it might be her last. She mentioned that she still feels miserable after writing her feelings in her songs.

The next album will be the best of her life. 23-year-old, Stephon Clark was shot and killed in Sacramento. Police shot 26 times in his backyard and was unarmed.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos