Did Yung Berg & A1 Fake A Robbery? [EXCLUSIVE]

Yung Berg and his production partner, A1 were at the studio when they were robbed. Some people believe that the robbery isn’t real because it happened on Instagram Live. Money as well as jewelry was taken from them as they were robbed at gunpoint.

Kodak Black is in prison and wants to get is G.E.D. They issued him a tutor and he also might get a laptop. We are happy he’s trying to further his education and trying to make a difference.

