22-Year-Old Unarmed Black Man Killed By Police In His Backyard; Mistook Cellphone For Gun

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

22-Year-Old Unarmed Black Man Killed By Police In His Backyard; Mistook Cellphone For Gun

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
The case just got serious

Source: Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

This is the type of story I hate to report and unfortunately it is just another horrific story of a black man killed unnecessarily by police.

via:LBS

Sacramento police shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark after they mistook the cell phone in his hand for a weapon.

Stephon was in the backyard of the home he shared with his grandparents and some of his siblings at the time he was killed.

The police department said officers were responding to a report that someone was breaking car windows nearby.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-1 man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants hiding in a backyard.

Deputies told police the suspect had used a “toolbar” to break another home’s window.

Deputies in a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department helicopter spotted Clark in a backyard, and told deputies he had shattered a window with a tool bar.

Deputies instructed officers on the ground to the man’s location.

Police approached Clark, who they initially believed was armed with a gun, though no firearm was recovered from the scene, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Police said Clark held an “object” that he “extended in front of him” as he approached two officers.

“The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them. Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons striking the suspect multiple times,” the police department said in a release. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Monday that the only item found near Clark’s body was a cell phone.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
Photos