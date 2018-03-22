VIDEO: Crazy! Buffalo Bills Zay Jones Naked & Bloody Arrest After Penthouse Meltdown

This story is crazy and we hope Zay Jones gets the help he needs.

via TMZ:

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones got into a bizarre naked struggle with his brother — who’s also in the NFL — and it ended in a bloody mess … with Zay in handcuffs.

TMZ Sports obtained this video of the crazy fight that went down Monday night in a downtown L.A. apartment building. Zay is stark raving nude while grappling with his brother — Cayleb Jones of the Vikings.

You can hear Zay yelling, “I’m going to fight for Jesus” … and according to witnesses, Cayleb was trying to stop him from jumping out a 30th floor window.

Zay Jones was released from custody Wednesday morning at 4:45 AM. We’re told his family picked him up. He’s currently out on bond.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: