Model Chanel Iman & NY Giants Sterling Shephard’s Wedding Is A Dream [VIDEO]

After only a four-month engagement, Chanel Iman tied the knot with New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard in front of family and friends on March 3 at the Beverly Hills Hotel—and now fans can take a glimpse at the couple’s dreamy star-studded wedding.
Even Tiffany Haddish had some beautiful words to share at the wedding.
Here’s videos of the reception. Thank you to everyone for your special wishes and everyone who made this night a night to remember. SWIPE Left for more ;) BridesMaids|@heidydelarosa @jourdandunn @nickaylarivera @ashleigh_shep @shelby_shep_ @asiaguillory ❤️ @sterl_shep3 Groomsman| @luhdee5 @obj @kstills @ottolewis_ @e.striker @zsanchez31 🎶🎵🎶 @iwantdjduffey @waynelinsey Planner| @mindyweiss 🎥 @evan_erogers @liakingking
