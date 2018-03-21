Music
Eva Marcille Throws Royal Baby Shower

See pictures from Eva's party this weekend!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Eva Marcille celebrated the impending arrival of their little prince a baby shower fit for a king.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiance Michael Sterling threw a regal baby shower over the weekend.

Eva had a very specific vision for the Prince Michael-themed party at 433 Bishop in Atlanta on March 17. “I did royal blue, purple and gold color scheme to bring in that Royal feeling,” she explained.

The model tied the color scheme into her own outfit sporting a gold knit dress with an accent coat with pops of royal blue. Keeping on-theme, Eva made sure that she and her hubby-to-be were comfortably perched on a pair of thrones.

Eva’s daughter, Marley Rae, was also in attendance and the young princess showed some love to her little brother during the bash.

Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father

Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael Sterling

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Eva Marcille Comes Through With Shady News About Cynthia’s New Boo

