Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s Demands

Jill Scott has another victory in court!

According to BOSSIP, on Monday a Tennessee judge denied Mike Dobson’s request for Scott to pay him $6,500 for legal fees from the divorce. That, and the prenuptial that he signed has to be honored.

In addition, Scott’s lawyer revealed that the Grammy-winning singer paid her estranged husband $20,000 around a week before she filed for divorce.

“She did not throw him out with nothing,” Rose Palermo, a lawyer for Scott, said at a hearing last month, according to a transcript obtained by BOSSIP.

“She gave him $20,000 when he left. And during the – during the course of the marriage, she deposited funds into an account for his – for his benefit.”

However, according to court docs, Dobson claims that while he did receive $20,000, that money went to pay immediate “family expenses” and he never personally say those coins.

This is another win for the “Golden” singer as we previously reported last month a judge granted the Grammy winner’s wishes and placed a gag order on her estranged husband, banning him from speaking about her, their marriage and their divorce proceedings to the press.

According to TMZ, Jilly from Philly filed legal docs claiming Michael Dobson “has engaged in a campaign of harassment and disparagement with an endgame of squeezing money out of her.”

In addition, the singer claims that Dobson has contacted her family and friends trash-talking her and is seeking revenge because Jill filed for divorce some 19 months after getting married. Over the past few months, Dobson has given numerous exclusive interviews with Bossip, claiming that the “Golden” singer is “evil” and emasculating.”

“She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge,” Dobson said.

Thankfully, the two never shared their own biological children together, just a son from her prior relationship.

Jill stays winning!

RELATED NEWS:

Oh No! Jill Scott Sued Over Her Hallmark Card Line

Jill Scott Wins Gag Order Against Estranged Husband In Court

Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Nuptials

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: