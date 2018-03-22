He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’ Success For Ruining Other Movies

Given that “Black Panther” is only $18 million away from being the biggest superhero film of all-time, it’s not surprising that the white tears would be flowing.

But what has us shook is that these tears would come from Forbes, a prestigious publication, that recently called that hit film “a nightmare for Hollywood” for being so successful.

According to Scott Mendelson tired piece, the film’s success was “terrifying” because it was killing the box office “at the expense of other would-be event movies.” In addition, Mendelson referred to the other films as “victims” because they are being “steamrolled” by Ryan Coogler’s masterpiece.

Yeah, he tried it. Sadly, he wasn’t finished.

“[Black Panther] represents the worst nightmare of an entire industry now dedicated to a near-weekly stream of glorified event movies,” he continued.

“Black Panther is so big, so good and so ‘one size fits all’ in its appeal that it has turned an entire slate of would-be blockbusters into counterprogramming.”

Sigh…. But no worries, Black Twitter got him all the way together:

I'm trying to recall when the press said movies like Star Wars, Avatar and Harry Potter were considered Hollywood's worst nightmare for being so popular. But a Black film brings in $1 billion and it's a nightmare. — Jenee Darden (@CocoaFly) March 20, 2018

The nothinkpiece by @ScottMendelson on how Black Panther's success is killing Hollywood is just the latest bit of coded language to come out in an attempt to disparage the movie's runaway success. Don't worry, no one is paying that much attention to you. — Richard Barrett (@yoshxl) March 21, 2018

I searched for a similar topic from you around 2009, and didn't find anything. So Is this something you just discovered now that Black Panther is out? Do you write negativity only to make people suffer @ScottMendelson ? I'm trying to get clarity…. pic.twitter.com/a7INHQkCP9 — V. Vza Complex (@ValerieComplex) March 20, 2018

@ScottMendelson basically skipped over the cultural phenomenon that makes #BlackPanther a unique Box Office smash compared to the other predominately white films that's had 5 weeks or more at the the top. Instead, he took this time to act like it was a threat. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 21, 2018

Wow, that headline is incredibly offensive. And the article it isn't much better. The problem isn't that Black Panther is "stealing" box office from other tentpoles. The problem is those other films weren't good. Jedi, Showman and Jumanji all succeeded because they were all good. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) March 20, 2018

@ScottMendelson I hope you understand that the subversive and tactless language used in your article left nothing to the imagination regarding your character and integrity. #blackpanther does not deserve the derisive language you carelessly shared.https://t.co/VqsCQghFXG — Rex de Mundo (@RexDMundo) March 22, 2018

Welp!

Granted, the article now reads, “Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Should Terrify Every Hollywood Studio”…but we feel like it’s too little, too late.

Wakanda forever!

