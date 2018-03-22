So Beautiful
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual Ode To Melanin

Photographer Jamie Neslon dropped some epic shots that she took of Danai Gurira to Instagram and it stopped us in our tracks. The photos are breathtakingly beautiful, showing off Gurira’s gorgeous melanin against rich hues and backgrounds.

The beauty is photographed in a pool with a black structured bralette and a black and white skirt that is either zebra print or mimicking the water. She wears a bold red lip and beautiful silver earrings, you see the mountains behind her for a stunning backdrop.

Photos