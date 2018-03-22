Why Gary With Da Tea Believes Blue Ivy Should Stay In Her Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Gary With Da Tea Believes Blue Ivy Should Stay In Her Place

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea normally has nothing nice to say about the Kardashian family. Today he was excited to announce they donated $100,000 to the Watts Community Center. It will help keep programs open for children in low-income neighborhoods.

Gary also speaks out about the bidding war between Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry. He believes that she needs to stay in her place as a child. Gary also wants to keep Trey Songz in prayer as he was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos