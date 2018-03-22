The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Tamar Braxton Refuses To Promote The New Season Of “Braxton Family Values” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
The new season of “Braxton Family Values,” is returning, but Tamar Braxton allegedly refuses to promote the show. Her and her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert have been going through a lot these past months. Tamar believes they are spreading lies against him to make the show better.

Janet Jackson recently met her half-sister that has a tell all book coming out. She is hurt because she has been a secret for so long and doesn’t think she deserves that. We will have to wait and see how this all plays out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

