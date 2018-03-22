Why Tamar Braxton Refuses To Promote The New Season Of “Braxton Family Values” [EXCLUSIVE]

The new season of “Braxton Family Values,” is returning, but Tamar Braxton allegedly refuses to promote the show. Her and her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert have been going through a lot these past months. Tamar believes they are spreading lies against him to make the show better.

Janet Jackson recently met her half-sister that has a tell all book coming out. She is hurt because she has been a secret for so long and doesn’t think she deserves that. We will have to wait and see how this all plays out.

