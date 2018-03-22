Why Chance The Rapper Would Never Be “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” [EXCLUSIVE]

3 reads Leave a comment
We watched Chance The Rapper do a great job on, “Saturday Night Live.” People think they should reboot, “The Fresh Prince OF Bel-Air,” and he should play Will Smith’s role. Jazzy Jeff even told him he would be good for it.
Chance loves Smith and doesn’t want to do it, but would love to write for the show. Headkrack believes he should definitely do more comedy writing. Jaden Smith will work with G-Star on a knew denim collection.
