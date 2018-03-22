Why Chance The Rapper Would Never Be “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” [EXCLUSIVE]

We watched Chance The Rapper do a great job on, “Saturday Night Live.” People think they should reboot, “The Fresh Prince OF Bel-Air,” and he should play Will Smith’s role. Jazzy Jeff even told him he would be good for it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Chance loves Smith and doesn’t want to do it, but would love to write for the show. Headkrack believes he should definitely do more comedy writing. Jaden Smith will work with G-Star on a knew denim collection.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Chance The Rapper Enjoys Sharing His Love For God [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chance The Rapper & Dwayne Wade Team Up For “Shot In The Dark” Documentary

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Has A Movie Idea Involving Donald Trump And An iPod

The Latest: