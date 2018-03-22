The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Chance The Rapper Would Never Be “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

We watched Chance The Rapper do a great job on, “Saturday Night Live.” People think they should reboot, “The Fresh Prince OF Bel-Air,” and he should play Will Smith’s role. Jazzy Jeff even told him he would be good for it.

Chance loves Smith and doesn’t want to do it, but would love to write for the show. Headkrack believes he should definitely do more comedy writing. Jaden Smith will work with G-Star on a knew denim collection.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Chance The Rapper Enjoys Sharing His Love For God [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chance The Rapper & Dwayne Wade Team Up For “Shot In The Dark” Documentary

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Has A Movie Idea Involving Donald Trump And An iPod

The Latest:

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

16 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
Photos