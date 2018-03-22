Dr. Collier Speaks On How To Keep Your Asthma Under Control As Spring Comes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Spring is here and a lot of people are suffering from asthma and allergies. Dr. Collier also spoke about this being one of the prime times for people to have more stress. He said it tends to make some gain weight.

The best thing to do for your asthma is to go to the doctor to make sure you’re taking the best medication or well as dosage. Be careful and make sure you aren’t taking old medicine in your cabinet. With allergies use medication that best works for you, but also consult with your doctor.

